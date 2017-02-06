Dangal: B-town celebrates Aamir Khan's wonder success 

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', which made huge waves in Bollywood by breaking box office records, celebrated its success on Saturday night in Mumbai.

The 'Dangal' team threw a grand party for people of film fraternity to celebrate its magical achievement. Apart from Aamir Khan's contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, everyone from the industry made it a point to grace the event and wish Aamir on his success.

Celebrations were arranged in full swing in a suburban five-star hotel turning into a glittery night. People, who rarely make red carpet appearances attended the event. They included Asha Bhosle, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra with many other stars like Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

The backbone of the film Zaira Wasim, Sana Fatima Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar were also present at the event. Sakshi was accompanied by her parents who were extremely proud of her achievements. She gathered a lot of praises from some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Rekha, Vidya who just couldn't stop admiring her for her performance in 'Dangal'.

'Dangal' has set a new benchmark in the history of Indian Cinema and has become one of the most-loved movies of all time with box office collections of Rs.385 crore which makes it the highest Hindi grosser.