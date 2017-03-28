Dancing has been my first love: Taapsee

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about grooving to the tunes of reprised version of some of the 1990s Bollywood songs in her upcoming film Judwaa 2 as she considers dancing to be her first love.

She is currently shooting here for Judwaa 2 with actor Varun Dhawan.

"I think it's been quite some time since I danced in a film. Last I remember doing it for one of my south films a couple of years back. Dancing has been my first love because I have been dancing since I was six years old and have taken professional training in Indian classical and a few western forms during my school and college days," Taapsee said in a statement.

"When you have some great songs like the ones in Judwaa 2, it makes it an even more wonderful experience. Varun is a good dancer... so, I am sure it will a lot of fun to match steps with him."

Varun has stepped into superstar Salman Khan's shoes to play a double role in the remake of the 1997 film Judwaa.



