Constantly starving to get good roles, says Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala, who is making her comeback with the film "Dear Maya", says she is constantly starving for performance oriented roles.



"As an actor, I have done so many movies time and time again. So constantly we all are starving to get a good role which is performance oriented and which is also a new area for an actor to venture into," said Manisha on the sidelines of the trailer launch of "Dear Maya".



She says whenever there is an opportunity to do something different, she would do it.



In the movie, the 46-year-old actress, who has battled cancer in real life, will be seen playing the role of a woman who is in search of love.



Talking about her role in the film, Manisha said: "Honestly speaking, I was very nervous, I wasn't sure I was doing it right or not.



"I was also in action after a little break so I actually requested my director that can we rehearse, can we read, can we do that and a lot has changed in cinema from the time I was in to now, to adjust to all that and till the end of the shooting I was nervous."



The film is set to release on June 2.