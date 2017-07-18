Bruce Lee biopic should be a great movie: Kabir Bedi

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has hailed filmmaker Shekhar Kapurs decision to direct the Bruce Lee biopic and said it will be a "great movie".



Kapur, who helmed the Oscar winning film "Elizabeth", will co-produce and direct "Little Dragon" -- an authorised biopic of the martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.



"Now Shekhar Kapur is making the definitive biopic on Bruce Lee. Should be a great movie! What a story! Congrats, bro," Kabir posted on Twitter on Tuesday.



The story of the film will be a contemporary dramatisation of the 1950s Hong Kong social and political forces that shaped Bruce Lee into the most famous martial arts star and a significant modern day philosopher.