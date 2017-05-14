Bratya Basu unsure about censorship impact in internet era

Actor and Bengal minister Bratya Basu on Sunday said that he was not sure if censorship of films could be effective in the era of internet.

“I am not sure how much effect censorship currently has in our country in the wake of the explosion of Internet,” Basu told at the screening of short film The Sixth Element, which deals with the intimate relation between a widow and a foreigner.

While, praising the film's director Arjun Dutta, Basu said, “He did a commendable job by taking up such a subject which had seldom been handled properly in Bengali films.”

The Sixth Element has won the best director jury award at Delhi International Short Film Festival and the best cinematographer jury award at Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

“I wanted to show this in a very dignified way. I had always wanted to make a film on female bonding and as shooting progressed, I gradually incorporated the queer elements,” Dutta said.

“I think we are indebted to Rituparno Ghosh for bringing up such issues in our films so sensitively,” he added.

The film features Debjani Chatterjee, Verity Danbold, Anushka Maitra, Shaoni Mojumdar, Mayukh Ray and Kunal Karmakar