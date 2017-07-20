BR Films to remake 'Chhoti Si Baat'

Kapil Chopra, son of late filmmaker Ravi Chopra, is set to remake Basu Chatterje's 1976 hit romantic comedy film “Chhoti Si Baat”.

“We are working on the remake version of 'Chhoti Si Baat'. It's a nice story. It is too early to talk about casting for this film. For us content is most important. We cast actors according to the requirement of the script,” Kapil, popularly known as Juno among the industry peers, told.



Directed by Chatterjee, “Chhoti Si Baat” is considered one of the best Hindi comedy films of the 1970s. It starred Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Ashok Kumar and Asrani besides Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini in cameo appearances.

Juno along with his brother Abhay Chopra are making films under the banner of BR Films.

Their first film to be out on the big screen will be “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, followed by Abhay's directorial venture “Ittefaq” remake and a couple of more projects are in the pipeline.

“We are back to films as it's in our blood. We are grateful for all the love and support. We feel blessed for the goodwill that we have build over the years. We want to take it ahead (legacy) and make a name for ourselves. We want to keep working and churning out good stories,” they said.

Besides this, Juno is charged up for his next film “Bareilly Ki Barfi” a romantic comedy film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles the film is scheduled to release on August 18.

“Its a nice light hearted fun film. We are glad to have this wonderful team of actors and director on board. I had shown the trailer of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to Shah Rukh Khan and he loved it. He was very encouraging. It (trailer) is coming with 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.”