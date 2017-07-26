Bored with discussion on nepotism: Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan says she is not interested in expressing her opinion on the ongoing debate on existing nepotism in Bollywood as she finds it "boring".



The actress, who was present here on Tuesday at an event for creating awareness about child sexual abuse, said: "With due respect to everyone who embroidered this controversy, I am bored with this discussion on nepotism.



"I mean I am seriously bored on who is on which side of the debate these days. I turn the page of the newspaper the moment I see the word... I am not interested."



Asked about her upcoming film "Tumhari Sulu", Vidya said: "Yes, we are paying a tribute to Sridevi with the song 'Hawa Hawai'... I loved shooting the film, and now the film is in post-production and I am chilling."



Vidya came together with actor Rahul Bose to stand for an organisation Heal, which aims to eradicate child sexual abuse from society.