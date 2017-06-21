Boney Kapoor used to beat up Anil Kapoor!

Actor Anil Kapoor who has worked with producer and brother Boney Kapoor in many films has said that the latter has helped him immensely in his career.



Talking about his equation with his siblings – Boney and Sanjay Kapoor – Anil said, “Sanjay is the most decent. I was the naughtiest. Boney and I used to fight a lot and he used to beat me up…His contribution in my career is tremendous. He worked hard and we made great films together.



We learnt from our father to put our blood and sweat into our work. That’s how we are and will be till we die,” said Anil during a promotional event for his upcoming flick ‘Mubarakan’. In the film, Anil will be seen with his nephew Arjun Kapoor for the very first time.



“I am a parent of three children and at the end of the day, a father is a father. I am protective, but easy with everything. Sonam, Rhea and Harsh are very different personalities,” Anil told in an interview with a leading daily.



“Nature-wise all of them have something in common with me. Harsh’s choice of films… what he watches or what he signs are quite similar to mine. In the beginning of my career, I worked in films like ‘Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya’, ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ and ‘Mashaal’. Those films were very artistic. I think Harsh is quite inclined towards art films,” Anil added.

