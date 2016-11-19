Bollywood Nostalgia: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his first day!

The 'Shahanshah' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan completed 48 glorious years in Bollywood on February 15.

The actor shared a series of black and white photos from the sets of his first film Saat Hindustani along with a message on Twitter.

"Today on Feb 15th, 1969 I officially joined the Film Industry, signed my 1st film Saat Hindustani, the actor wrote.

Helmed by director Khwaja Ahmed Abbas, Saat Hindustani was about seven Indians who attempted to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. This 1969 film also had AK Hangal, Utpal Dutt in pivotal roles.

Amitabh rose to fame with his stellar performance in Zanjeer as inspector Vijay Khanna, which was followed by a series of successful films like Kabhie Kabhie, Abhimaan, Sholay,Silsila to name a few.

Having delivered over 100 films, Amitabh Bachchan would be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside actor Aamir Khan.