Bollywood heaps praise on Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'

Popular Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonakshi Sinha have lauded superstar Aamir Khan's latest sports-drama Dangal calling it a "superlative" and "perfect" film.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal, which released on Friday, is based on a true story and chronicles the empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.



In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.



Here is what celebrities have said on Twitter:



Salman Khan: My family saw 'Dangal' and thought it was a much better film than 'Sultan'. Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally!



Juhi Chawla: Shabash! Can't stop thinking what a superlative film -- 'Dangal' -- Aamir has made, the risks he has taken and dedication he has put in.



Sonakshi Sinha: You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it Aamir Khan! Kudos to you and team 'Dangal' for this absolute gem! What a film.



Aanand L Rai: Saw 'Dangal' . It's original, real, spirited and Indian. Take a bow Nitesh Tiwari. Aamir Khan makes me feel proud to be part of film fraternity.



Bhumi Pednekar: Loved 'Dangal'. Performances, dialogues, story and the cast, everything is beyond brilliant. Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan sir and the girls.



Arshad Warsi: 'Dangal' is perfection in every department of film making. This film will stay in my heart for a long time. Superb casting of brilliant actors.



Swara Bhaskar: 'Dangal' fab work by all the girls. Aamir Khan respect for the calibre and class to keep the star out and giving all characters and roles their due.



Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Dangal' is such a free flowing piece of cinema. Leaves you motivated and inspired. It's a classic! Hail Aamir Khan.