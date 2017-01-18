Bollywood greets fans on Republic Day

Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have greeted their fans on the occasion of the Republic Day and also saluted the armed forces.

Here's what these celebrities posted on Twitter:

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.

Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Republic Day... Greetings to all. Jai Hind!

Aamir Khan: Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day!

Govinda: From one proud Indian to every other proud Indian, Happy Republic Day.

Anil Kapoor: Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India today and every day! Happy Republic Day. Vande Mataram.

Rishi Kapoor: Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!

Javed Akhtar: Happy Republic day to all fellow Indians.

Sushant Singh Rajput: The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border.

Adnan Sami: Happy Republic Day to everyone with all my love and duas. Jai Hind.

Boman Irani: Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians.

Yami Gautam: Wishing all a very Happy Republic Day!

Mallika Sherawat: Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day.

Anushka Sharma: 68th year of our constitution. A gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind!

Nimrat Kaur: Aboard the mighty Viraat not so long ago. One of the best places to sit under, our glorious tricolour.. Happy Republic Day all. Proud Indian.

Vivek Oberoi: Happy Republic Day! Proud to be an Indian...

Huma Qureshi: Happy Republic Day guys.

Esha Gupta: Happy Republic day, Jai Hind.

Rannvijay Singha: Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind. Salute Siachen... Indian army.

Disha Patani: Happy Republic Day, let's stay united and come together to make our country more beautiful... Salute to the Indian army.

Esha Deol: A very happy Republic day to all.