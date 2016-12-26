Bollywood bid adieu to pop superstar George Michael

Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, A R Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Vishal Dadlani, Dia Mirza among others mourned Grammy-winner George Michael's sudden demise.

The singer, who rose to fame with the group Wham! in the 1980s, died of heart failure at the age of 53, his longtime manager Michael Lippman confirmed to Guardian.

Taking to Twitter celebrities paid tribute to the British pop singer and thanked him for his contribution to the world of music.

Oscar-winning composer Rahman wrote, "RIP George Michael... Your music will stay with us forever..."

Filmmaker Johar said, "The irony of life....'Last Christmas' RIP GEORGE MICHAEL... Thank you for the music and the memories..."

Bachchan tweeted, "Because you gotta have faith! RIP George Michael."

Remembering his greatest hits of all time, Rampal wrote, "From 'Faith' to finding his 'Freedom' on his 'Last Christmas'."

Dadlani called 2016 a tragic year as so many veteran artistes, including rock band Status Quo lead guitarist Rick Parfitt, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and Prince bid adieu to world this year.

"Rick Parfitt from Status Quo, and now #GeorgeMichael too! 2016 has really depleted music like no other year I've lived through. Tragic," he wrote.

Similarly, Mirza posted, "2016 you've taken so many of my childhood icons away. But the impressions will always stay George Micheal, DavidBowie, Leonard Cohen, Prince."

While, actress Twinkle Khanna said, "Posters of Wham! on my dorm walls, Freedom on an endless loop on a prized yellow walkman. George Micheal lives forever in our heads."

Singer KK tweeted, "RIP George Michael. Thank you for the music... It will be with us forever."

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, "An artiste who has a voice is one who stands for matters beyond just entertainment.

George Micheal was one."