BMC polls: Bollywood celebs vote

From veterans like Rekha and Gulzar to young talents like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities voted on Tuesday in the civic polls here in the hope that Mumbai will get improved infrastructure and waste management.

The celebrities were enthusiastic about voting. B-Town stars proudly flaunted their inked fingers on social media platforms and urged others to vote too.

Director Zoya Akhtar told the media: "As a Mumbaikar, I expect to live in a clean city. People should stop cutting trees and throwing garbage into the sea. I want to tell all our fellow citizens that though we are leading a busy life, take out some time and vote."

Writer Gulzar, in his typical kurta-pyjama look, also voted.

He said: "What I have noticed is that so many youngsters are here to vote. I am very happy that our future generation is concerned and taking charge of our city. There are many key issues that need to be taken care of. But I think after this poll, they will be unlocked."

Shraddha Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Varun Dhawan, Kailash Kher, Shruti Seth, Kiran Rao voted too.

"Started my morning by casting my vote. Voting is our duty towards our country and its progress. Please go out and vote. Vote Kar Maharashtra," tweeted Anushka.

Shraddha wrote: "Done voting. Please exercise your right and go vote."

Filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha and Goldie Behl had trouble voting.

"Voted in 2014. Name not on the list this year. Can't Vote," Sinha tweeted.

Behl said: "Trying to vote for an hour and it's a bloody mess. BMC elections, pathetic job. Finally left without voting. Disgrace."

Some celebrities aren't in the city due to prior engagements.

While Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are shooting in Jodhpur for Baadshaho, Akshay Kumar is in Noida to promote Naam Shabana. Actress Kangana Ranaut is in Delhi to promote her Rangoon.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi are in Bengaluru. And Anupam Kher is in Cape Town for the shoot of a TV show.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is in London and Priyanka Chopra is in the US.