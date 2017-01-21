Birthday Special: Now, Sushant Singh Rajput a big screen warrior 

It's a story that would inspire many young people to follow their hearts. Till a few years ago, he was solving mathematical equations. But today, Sushant Singh Rajput has become the most sought after actors in Bollywood among his contemporaries.

Hailing from a non-filmy background, Sushant made it to Bollywood on his own. He neither had a godfather to launch him nor a family name to promote him.

His career took a flight when he signed up for Ekta Kapoor's soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta' opposite his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, the show became one of the most popular TV shows, with its TRP's soaring high. Sushant portrayed the character of a well-groomed family man who was also a devoted husband. Sushant's unadulterated acting abilities made him one of the most popular faces of television. His serene demeanour swept the girls off their feets.

After completing a successful stint in television, Sushant got his biggest break in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che'. Stepping on an undefined road of Bollywood, Sushant emerged as a complete winner.

His career evolved from a responsible husband in 'Pavitra Rishta', an overprotective brother in 'Kai po che', an intriguing detective in 'Byomkesh Bakshi' to playing the role of India's greatest cricket star MS Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput was not only lauded for his brilliant portrayal of MS Dhoni but his striking resemblance with the captain cool in the movie left the audience dumbstruck. The ease with which he plays all his roles becomes one of his strongest points as an actor.

The 'Kai Po Che' actor was enrolled in Delhi College of Engineering, one of the best engineering colleges in India, after securing a very high rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Exam but he later dropped out of college to pursue his true passion.

Sushant gave a memorable performance in Filmfare Awards 2017, the same stage where he once performed as a background dancer. Before joining the industry, he was a part of Shiamak Dawar's dance troop. Later, he joined the Delhi theatre circuit to shape his dreams.

In spite of his stardom, Sushant leads his life in a very non-glamorous way. He hangs out with his non-industry friends and gives the starry get together's a miss most of the time.Sushant likes to keep his work and personal life separate. He is still very much attached to his roots and hasn't let success get to his head. Monitoring his presence on and off camera, Sushant seems like an actor who firmly believes that he is a common man first and then a star.

So here's wishing the storehouse of talent, Sushant Singh Rajput a very happy birthday.