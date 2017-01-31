Birthday Special: 5 memorable performances of Preity Zinta

Actor Preity Zinta who turned 42 on Tuesday would celebrate her first birthday with husband Gene Goodenough. While celebrations are in order, here’s looking at the dimpled-diva's top 5 memorable performances that made her a heartthrob of every millennial:



Sangharsh (1999)

Preity played the role of Reet Oberoi, a CBI officer in her fourth film Sangharsh. The actor’s portrayal of a young officer trying to crack a serious case got everyone’s attention. Her youthful charm and energy level was hugely lauded by the audience.

Kya Kehna (2000)

This film was way ahead of its time as it showed Zinta, a bubby small-town girl, who is determined to give birth to her love child even after getting abandoned by her boyfriend. A strong character, Preity pulled it off with aplomb.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

Preity Zinta’s chemistry with co-star Hrithik Roshan was the soul of the film. The sci-fi entertainer went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and remains one of Zinta’s most popular films.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

One of the most beautiful love stories of Bollywood, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' projected the best of Preity Zinta and her co-actor Shah Rukh Khan. She also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for her role in the film.

Veer Zaara(2004)

Based on a cross-border love story, Preity essayed the role of a Pakistani girl who falls in love with an Indian Air force officer. The pangs of separation were displayed extremely well by the lead actors Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan. 'Veer Zaara' remains one of the most loved romantic films of all time.