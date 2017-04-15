Big B urges fans to watch Richa's short film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has urged his fans and followers to watch actress Richa Chadha's maiden Punjabi production Khoon Aali Chithi.

Sharing the link to the short film, Amitabh tweeted on Monday: "Richa Chadha, that talented and enterprising member of our fraternity, produces a short film. Do see."

Richa responded: "Thank you Sir. Eternally grateful!"

Khoon Aali Chithi is based on an innocent love story of a young boy whose aim to write a letter in blood to his love is taken away in tragic circumstances set in the 1980s Punjab.

The short film, directed by Richa's friend Rupinder Inderjit, premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2016.

