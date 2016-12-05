Big B floored by daughter Shweta's New Year surprise

It's 2017 and one of Bollywood's first families, the Bachchans, know how to ring in the New Year.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to praise daughter Shweta Nanda for surprising him and the family with a lovely dinner spread to celebrate the New Year together.

"Back home to all the children, grandchildren, family and daughter cooks up a surprise decorated thoughtful dinner for all! DATB," Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh elaborated in the next tweet that DATB stands for daughters are the best.

While Amitabh ushered in the New Year in Rishikesh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in Dubai for the festivities. The trio flew back to Mumbai yesterday.

