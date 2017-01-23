Big B alarmed by 'The Blue Whale' influence on youngsters

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed concern over the impact of The Blue Whale internet game which reportedly claimed the life of a teenager here. He said: "Life is given to live, not give it up before time."



"Reading alarming news on a dangerous internet game being played by the young! Life is given to live, not give it up before time," Amitabh posted on Twitter.



He was referring to 14-year old schoolboy Manpreet Singh Sahani allegedly walking off the fifth floor of his building in Shere-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri East on July 30 evening.



Prior to his death leap, the Class nine student texted a friend of his intentions: "I am going to the building to jump." Before anybody could rush to help him, he had already jumped off.



His friends claim that he was playing the 50-day 'dare challenge' of The Blue Whale and when he spoke of not attending school anymore and about the suicide, most dismissed it lightly.