Bhansali truly makes an artiste out of me: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 54 on Friday, and says the filmmaker makes an artiste out of her every time she collaborates with him.

The actress has worked with the filmmaker in "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Raasleela -- Ram Leela".

"Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali...You truly make an artiste out of me every time we work together. Here's to many more years of your magic," Priyanka tweeted on Friday.

Currently, Bhansali is busy filming for his upcoming project "Padmavati", which was in the line of fire in January. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Activists of the Karni Sena damaged some cameras and other equipment on the "Padmavati" set in January in Jaipur as they opposed what they called was distortion of historical facts in the film, which is about Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.