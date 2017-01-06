Behind the scenes footage of 'Rangoon' released 

After enthralling the masses with an intriguing trailer and a bold and beautiful song, the makers of 'Rangoon' have released an interesting video of the making of the trailer of the film.

The making of the trailer takes the audience through the journey undertaken by the cast and crew of the movie and provides a glimpse of all the hardships that they faced while shooting the film at remote locations in tough conditions.

The trailer of the film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj has already received a tremendous response making it one of the most anticipated movies of 2017.

Rangoon is a war thriller, set against the backdrop of second world war. It's an interesting love triangle between Saif Ali Khan, who plays a theatre owner, Kangana Ranaut, a theatre artiste and Shahid Kapoor who plays the role of an army officer.

The period drama on love, war and deceit is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

