Beauty of cinema, you always feel like a student: Shahid Kapoor

Completing 14 years in Bollywood, Actor Shahid Kapoor said that the most beautiful thing about his profession is that there is always something new to learn.



The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for being by his side throughout his journey.



"Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema, you always feel like a student. Too much to learn," Shahid tweeted.



The actor also said he still has a long way to go.



"Too much to achieve. Too little time. Time to put my blinders on and run like there's no tomorrow. Gratitude and love. For believing in me," he added.



Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati".