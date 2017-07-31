Bareily Ki Barfi: 'Nazm Nazm' to make you fall in love all over again!

After the peppy track Sweety Tera Drama, the latest song from Bareily Ki Barfi will make you fall in love all over with the sweet story.

The song titled Nazm Nazm depicts the one sided love romance between Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon and the soulful song will melt away your heart for sure.

Ayushmann aka Chirag, who is in love with Bitti aka Kriti, has a 'never give up' attitude in the film and tries to win her over and express his love through 'Nazm', which are often referred as poems or writings as Bitti's character loves to read books and novels.

The soulful song has been penned and sung by Arko, who earlier melted away people's heart with Saathi Rey from Kapoor and Sons.

Ayushmann and Kriti takes you with on their sweet journey which will make you fall in love with the song and romance between the two.

The film, also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, has generated immense buzz among the fans, especially the youth, and everyone is eagerly waiting to have a taste of Barely Ki Barfi.