Bachchans, Salman Khan attend Neil's wedding reception

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya, superstar Salman Khan, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Katrina Kaif were among attendees at the wedding reception of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh here.

Neil and Rukmini Sahay, who met through their parents, tied the knot on February 9 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by family, friends and a few close Bollywood colleagues.

The couple hosted the reception last night for their friends from the film industry, at a city hotel.

Salman, who worked with Neil in 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, entered quite late, and hours after Iulia came.

Looking radiant in an all-black lehenga choli, Iulia attracted maximum attention as she attended the reception.

Also present at the event were Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Barjatya, Swara Bhaskar, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Abbas Mustan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pamela Chopra, Sahara chief Subrata Roy and wife, Udit Narayan, son Aditya, Alka Yagnik, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry, Mugdha Godse and others.

Neil and Rukmini looked stunning in co-ordinated ivory and emerald green outfits by designer Manav Gangwani. Rukmini opted for a green heavily embroidered lehenga and Neil wore a royal Jodhpuri suit.

The decor for the reception was European themed, highlighted by white and pink carnations. The hotel's nightclub was reserved for younger guests while a separate banquet was booked for celebrities to unwind.