Baahubali: The Conclusion Hindi version earns Rs.128 crore

The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali: The Conclusion has minted Rs.128 crore in its opening weekend



Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the presenter of the Hindi version of the film, took to Twitter to share the box office collection.



"Historic weekend! Here is the Hindi language all India Friday (Rs.41 crore) Saturday (Rs.40.5 crore) Sunday (Rs.46.5 crore) grand total Rs.128 crore! #Baahubali2," Johar tweeted.



The movie has already broken the opening weekend box office records of Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs.105.53 crore) and Aamir's Dangal (Rs.107.01 crore).



Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, Baahubali: The Conclusion was released last Friday.