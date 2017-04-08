'Baaghi 2' to release in April 2018

The second installment of the Baaghi franchise is slated to release on April 27 next year.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 2 is directed by choreographer and director Ahmed Khan.

Tiger took to Twitter, where he shared the first look of the film's poster and captioned it: "Here we go...again...Baaghi 2 Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, NGEMovies, Fox Star Hindi."

The first look of Baaghi 2 suggests that the film will be an actioner. In the poster, a man with a well-chiselled body holding a gun with his back towards the camera, can be seen.

Khan also shared the look on his official Twitter account and captioned it: "Baaghi 2 -- Here we come with our first look for you lovely people."

The second instalment is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"Here's the first look of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2. Ronnie is coming back on 27 April 2018! Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan"," a tweet on the production company's official Twitter account read.

Baaghi, which released in 2016, was directed by Sabbir Khan, also featured actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The film revolved around a rebellious man named Ronny, who falls in love with Sia but circumstances separate them. Years later, Ronny learns that Sia is abducted by the martial arts champion Raghav.



