Ayushmann doesn't want Doordarshan logo changed

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana does not want the logo of broadcasting network Doordarshan changed as he has childhood memories attached to it.

According to reports, Doordarshan is reportedly planning to change its iconic logo and create something youthful in a bid to tap the "children of liberalization".

Ayushmann on Tuesday tweeted: "Please don't change the Doordarshan logo. It represents my childhood."

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", and is now gearing up for the release of the film "Bareilly Ki Barfi".