Atif Aslam stops concert mid-way to rescue girl

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stopped his concert mid-way here to rescue a girl, who was being harassed by a bunch of hooligans, who were present at the event, a media report has said.

At the Karachi Eat 2017 concert on Saturday night, Aslam took some hooligans to task after rescuing a girl who was being harassed, Geo news reported.

Karachi was once a regular venue for concerts by both local and international stars. However, over the years, such events here have become few and far between.

The concert also featured veteran singer, Abida Parveen, followed by Aslam.

When Aslam took the stage after 1 a.m. the atmosphere was electrifying.

Midway into the performance, a crowd of rowdy youngsters present started harassing a girl in the front row.

Realising the incident unfolding before him, Aslam walked up to the edge of the stage and gave the youngsters a schooling.

"Have you never seen a girl before?" Aslam asked.

"Your mother or sister could be here as well," added the "Tere sang yaara" singer.

He then called the security and asked them to rescue the girl. The bouncers present helped the girl up on the stage and escorted her to safety.

The event came at a time when many were lamenting on social media how the organisers had declared the festival a 'family only' event.

The organisers, however, have not yet come out with any response on the incident.

