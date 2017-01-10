Artists should be kept away from politics: Kanika Kapoor

Playback Singer Kanika Kapoor, who did a concert with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, says artists should be kept away from politics.

Kanika and Atif performed in London in November last year.

Following the Uri terror attacks last year, there was a row over Pakistani artists working in India after Raj Thackeray-led MNS raised objections in this regard.

"I think every artist should be kept away from politics as it is not fair we are just doing our job like anybody else. I am nobody to comment on politics or what the government is doing or should do. I respect my nation," Kanika told PTI.

The "Baby Doll" singer is fascinated with Atif's voice.

"He has a real voice he is a very good singer," she adds.

After doing several 'live' shows the "Chittiyan Kalaiyaan" singer still gets nervous before going on stage.

"I am little bit nervous before every performance. I am always charged up and excited for every concert. I plan in advance what different can I do for the performance. But at the same time I get energy from the audience and that gets me excited," she adds.