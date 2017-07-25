Arjun Rampal 'rocks on' bandhgala with Bal's cock motif

Actor Arjun Rampal transported fashionistas back to his supermodelling days when he hit the ramp in a black bandhgala and pants with designer Rohit Bal's newly introduced cock motif on the opening day of the India Couture Week (ICW) here.



On the first day of the gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Bal, known for his intricate designs with lotus and peacock motifs, surprised all with his new patented motif - cock.



The show started with male and female models walking in white coloured voluminous gowns with long jackets, saris and bandhgala with fitted bottoms across rooms of the revamped Bikaner House here on Monday.



The couture pieces, mostly woven into gold and silver threads, then took a colourful turn with outfits in colours like green, maroon and blue.

The Swarovski crystals added shine to the opulent range, which was about Mughal era dressing.



One front row guest even shouted: "Thank God for colours."



The ruler and cock motif were also appreciated by the fashionistas.



Without revealing the details of the new motif, Bal's spokesperson had earlier revealed that it would be "witty and charming".



The professional models soon gave way to Bal's friends, including FDCI President Sunil Sethi, who proudly wore a white outfit with the cock motif.



"I was ecstatic. I always thought that it would be difficult to walk on the ramp. But I didn't need to do much. I just wore Rohit's beautiful clothes. I am so glad to be part of this historic opening show of ICW," said Sethi after the show.



He wasn't the only friend who had fun on the runway.



Another known face, also a designer, Raghavendra Rathore got lauded by the attendees, which included his counterparts like Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya and Masaba Mantena, when he hit the ramp in a Bal's creation.



And the hooting didn't stop as Arjun came out giving flying kisses to the audience while Bal looked on with a smile on his face.



Though the former supermodel nailed the walk, it seemed like there was some confusion about his exit.



"Arjun is a pro. He had already done his round. It was perfect. At the end, when everyone walked in, there was no set schedule because the crowd wanted Arjun back again with Rohit," said Sethi.



While the first day of the 10th year of ICW ended with Anamika Khanna's installation show and Bal's grand presentation, the gala promises to exhibit more opulent collections from designers like Anita Dongre, Anju Modi, Gaurav Gupta, Manav Gangwani, Monisha Jaising, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Rina Dhaka, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.