Arijit Singh's voice fills us with love: Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has praised singer Arijit Singh and says his voice fills everyone up with love.

Shraddha on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish Singh on his 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the man whose voice gives us all goosebumps and fills us up with love. Arijit Singh! Keep spreading magic and love," she said.

Arijit has collaborated with Shraddha on songs liks Meri Aashiqui, Tum Hi Ho, Hum Mar Jayenge, Humdard, Girl I Need You and Enna Sona.

Currently, Shraddha is busy promoting her forthcoming film Half Girlfriend, which also stars actor Arjun Kapoor. The film, which is directed by Mohit Suri, has been adapted from author Chetan Bhagat's eponymous book.