  1. Home
  2. Bollywood

Arijit Singh's voice fills us with love: Shraddha Kapoor

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    April 26, 2017 | 03:13 PM

Actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo: IANS)

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has praised singer Arijit Singh and says his voice fills everyone up with love.

Shraddha on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish Singh on his 30th birthday. 

"Happy birthday to the man whose voice gives us all goosebumps and fills us up with love. Arijit Singh! Keep spreading magic and love," she said.

Arijit has collaborated with Shraddha on songs liks Meri Aashiqui, Tum Hi Ho, Hum Mar Jayenge, Humdard, Girl I Need You and Enna Sona. 

Currently, Shraddha is busy promoting her forthcoming film Half Girlfriend, which also stars actor Arjun Kapoor. The film, which is directed by Mohit Suri, has been adapted from author Chetan Bhagat's eponymous book. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Rising Pune Supergiant continue winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.