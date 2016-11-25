Anushka Sharma rescues a seagull in Europe

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, rescued a seagull in Europe during the shoot of the film.

After wrapping up the shoot for the day, Anushka decided to take a walk at a beach in the evening where she encountered an injured seagull. The actor immediately took initiative to offer help to the injured bird. She, along with some locals, ensured first aid to the bird and its safety.

The actor, who is an animal lover, couldn't ignore the animal lying in pain and insisted on arranging proper medical care for the seagull.