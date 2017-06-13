Anurag Basu 'amazed' to see the child in Big B

Director Anurag Basu says he is amazed to see the child within megastar Amitabh Bachchan is alive.

On Sunday, Amitabh lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer "Jagga Jasoos" calling it innovative, delightful and a well executed film.

Replying to the cine icon, Basu tweeted: "Amitabh Bachchan Sir! I am amazed to see that child within you is still alive, otherwise 'Jagga Jasoos' would have failed to impress you."

Directed by Anurag Basu, "Jagga Jasoos" released on Friday after being in the pipeline for over three years.

The film minted Rs 8.57 crore on its opening day in India on Friday, a statement said.

"Jagga Jasoos" is the story of Ranbir (Jagga), a school boy, who is in search of his missing father. It also stars Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla.

The film marks the second collaboration of Basu and Ranbir after "Barfi!".

However, this is not the first time Katrina and Ranbir have shared screen speace together. The two have previously starred in films like "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" and "Raajneeti".

