Anupam Kher wishes President Kovind

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wished Ram Nath Kovind on his assumption of office as India's 14th President to lead the country forward.

"Honourable Mr. President. Wishing you all the strength and great health to lead India to best of your abilities. We are with you. Jai Hind," the actor tweeted on Tuesday.

Kovind on Tuesday promised to uphold the values of justice, independence and equality shortly after he was sworn in. He pledged to protect and uphold the Constitution.

Addressing members of Parliament and various dignitaries, including Chief Ministers and diplomats, Kovind said unity in diversity is the strength of India with various religions, culture and traditions forming the basis.

On the acting front, Anupam is now gearing up for the release of "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". He will also be seen in the upcoming film "The Accidental Prime Minister". It's written and co-produced by Hansal Mehta.

The film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

The film is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. "The Accidental Prime Minister" is based on the 2014 similarly titled memoir by Sanjaya Baru, who was Manmohan Singh's media advisor.

