Anubhav Sinha to direct Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is set to direct actors like Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in "Mulk", a social thriller based on true life events.

The plot of the film revolves around the story of a joint family, who hail from a small town in India. They are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.

Sinha, founder of Benaras Media Works, said in a statement: "I am doing a thriller after 10 years. This will be quite different from what I have attempted in the past."

"I'm returning to my roots after so many years. It's my way of giving back to my hometown and it feels emotionally satisfactory," added Sinha, who has directed thrillers like "Dus" and "Cash".

The film will have an ensemble cast, including Rishi, Rajat Kapur, Prateik Babbar and Taapsee.

"The plot of the film revolves around true life events. I am still in the process of closing in on a few more actors," said the director.

Screenplay writer-producer Mushtaq Shiekh, known for his work in films like "Om Shanti Om" and "Gulaab Gang", will be the associate producer of "Mulk".

Shiekh said: "Some stories resonate with your soul. They are heartfelt yet thrilling. 'Mulk' is one such story - that has a pulsating vibe to it and will have you completely captivated."

It will go on floors in October and will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow. It was scheduled to release early in 2018.



