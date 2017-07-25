Anil Kapoor's hilarious side as Kartar Singh

Actor Anil Kapoor, who will be seen as the typical hilarious sardar in Mubarakan, has got the attention of the fans for his one-liners and comic timing in the film and the fans are eagerly waiting to meet Kartar Singh aka Anil.

Mubarakan narrates the story of a typical dysfunctional Punjabi family where there is a lot of confusion mixed with humor and some super hit songs added to the equation.

The makers are on a promotional spree to ensure that they are in the eyes of the audience. Anil being the center of attraction of promotions as he gives his tacky one liners from the movie during the promotions.

The fans are excited for Kartar Singh to entertain them with his punchlines like "Is baar Christmas 25 ko hai?" and "Baat apas mein he rakhte hai, Youth mein!"

The film, which features the real life Chacha-Bhatija jodi of Anil and Arjun Kapoor is another thing to watch out for in the movie as this is the first time the two will be seen together.

Mubarakan also features Arjun Kapoor in dual role as Karan and Charan paired opposite Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty with Ratna Pathak Shah, Rahul Dev and Karan Kundra among others.

The trailers and short promos have left the fans wondering about the crazy Punjabi family that will soon meet them and the peppy tracks like Hawa Hawa, Mubarakan, The Goggle Song and Jat Jaguar, have become the new party anthems among the fans.

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is all set for worldwide release on July 28, 2017.