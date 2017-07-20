Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his wife Jaya Bachchan, who has won the Best Woman Parliamentarian Award for 2016.

Actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan, who is a Member of Parliament of the Samajwadi Party, was felicitated on Wednesdayin Delhi.

The-74-year-old megastar congratulated his wife in a series of tweets. “Jaya gets the Best Parliamentarian Award today .. a moment of great pride for us all.”

Amitabh also shared an Image of the event where Jaya is receiving the award. He captioned the photo as: “Best Parliamentarian Award to Jaya .. a proud moment for all of us in the family .. !!"