Amitabh Bachchan praises 'Raees', 'Kaabil'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan for their latest releases -- Raees and Kaabil.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday night, to share that he loved Shah Rukh's anger in Raees.

"Congratulations Shah Rukh...'Raees'... loved your anger in it," tweeted Amitabh, who has worked with Shah Rukh in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Mohabbatein and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Big B also praised Hrithik's Kaabil and called it the "most convincing film".

"'Kaabil' (is) most convincing film. Endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director! Congrats," he tweeted.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. Raees touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, SRK essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

Kaabil, meanwhile, is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.