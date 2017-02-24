Amitabh Bachchan admires kids who choose family profession

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he admires children who follow professions which are traditional in their families.

The "Piku" star launched Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's sons album - 'Journey- Rabab to Sarod' - by Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, here on Thursday evening.

"It's very rare for the heads of family to follow their tradition into the next generation and I really want to compliment you for continuing this tradition in your family...

Unfortunately with me it didn't happen because when I was young somebody asked my mother, 'so is your son going to be another poet'?

"She said, 'one poet in the family is enough'. So I didn't follow that. But thank you so much Amjad Ali Khan Saab for building these two into wonderful masters themselves and I wish them all the very best," he said.

The 74-year-old actor said it was a proud moment for him to launch the album as he has known both Amaan and Ayaan since they were toddlers.

"For me personally it's another kind of journey. Both Amaan and Ayaan were introduced to me as toddlers many many years ago, to see them today become masters of their craft, taught by the eminent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan saab, is indeed a wonderful journey," he said.

At the launch, Amaan and Ayaan performed along with Daud Khan Sadozai, who has also collaborated with the duo on the album.

They opened the night with a tribute to iconic poet Rabindranath Tagore by playing two songs on their sarod, including the famous track 'Ekla Chalo Re'.

The event was also attended by Bachchan's wife and veterana actress Jaya Bachchan.

The album, backed by Sa Re Ga Ma, includes 11 songs and one of them also features Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.