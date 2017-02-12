Alia's big 'no' to questions on love life

From Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan and even Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has been linked to most of her co-stars and the actress has now decided to stay mum on her love life.

The 23-year-old actress, who was present at the launch of remake version of song "Tamma Tamma," asked media to not throw questions related to "premi" on her.

Going by the lyrics of the song, "Tu premi, aaha, main premi, aaha," journalists started questioning Alia about her boyfriend, in reply to which the actress said, "So promise me you (journalists) will not ask me about premi. You will not ask."

The new version of the song is part of Alia and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

The original song from "Thanedaar" featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Alia said the team didn't want recreate but pay tribute the to 1989 chartbuster.

"We all were nervous to do this song. But we wanted to pay a tribute not recreate the song," Alia said.

The makers have retained the voices of singers Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal, who did playback in the original version.

"It's a throw back. Badshah has done rap for the remake version. It's a fusion of old and new. We got thumps up from Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt," Varun said.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is the second film in the "Dulhania" franchise produced by Karan Johar.

The film is slated to release on March 10.