Akshay Kumar's trials, tribulations in 'Toilet...'

Director Shree Narayan Singh says in his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar's character is that of a man who undergoes trials and tribulations to win back his wife, played by actress Bhumi Pednekar.



Singh says the forthcoming film is about how far a person would go to win their loved one.



"Love is a strong emotion that can lead you to cross all hurdles," Singh said in a statement.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is such a film where Akshay is shown to be a man who undergoes all sorts of trials and tribulations to win back his wife Bhumi even if it is building a toilet."



"Open defecation is a nation-wide problem and several women have to travel lengths only to defecate in open fields. This is a subject that needed to be addressed and we hope that the film resonates with the audience," he added.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will hit the screens on August 11.