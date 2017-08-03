  1. Home
Akshay Kumar's trials, tribulations in 'Toilet...'

    IANS | Mumbai

    August 3, 2017 | 02:37 PM
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' (Photo: Facebook)

Director Shree Narayan Singh says in his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar's character is that of a man who undergoes trials and tribulations to win back his wife, played by actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Singh says the forthcoming film is about how far a person would go to win their loved one. 

"Love is a strong emotion that can lead you to cross all hurdles," Singh said in a statement.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is such a film where Akshay is shown to be a man who undergoes all sorts of trials and tribulations to win back his wife Bhumi even if it is building a toilet."

"Open defecation is a nation-wide problem and several women have to travel lengths only to defecate in open fields. This is a subject that needed to be addressed and we hope that the film resonates with the audience," he added.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will hit the screens on August 11.

