Akshay is brilliant in 'Gurgaon': Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is impressed with actor Akshay Oberoi's performance in "Gurgaon", and says he shines throughout the film.



Akshay will be seen playing the lead in "Gurgaon", a noir thriller inspired by true events.



Directed by National Award winning cinematographer Shanker Raman, the film tells the story of Kehri Singh, a real estate baron, who runs his business in his daughter's name. Nikki Singh (character played by Akshay) is the son of Kehri Singh and is often sidelined by his father as good for nothing.



"I think Akshay is brilliant in the film. Shanker has pulled excellence out of him and it's visible when to watch it. He shines throughout the film," Kashyap said in a statement.



"Gurgaon" is slated to hit the screens on Friday, and will be showcased at the MAMI special screening here on Tuesday.



Kashyap added: "He has definitely arrived with 'Gurgaon' and is someone to watch out for."



Akshay is also doing Pia Sukanya's "Bombairiya" and a web series on the night club life of Mumbai called "Bar Code". He will be seen in "Kaalakaandi", which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

