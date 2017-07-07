Akhilesh Yadav praises 'Mom'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has praised Sridevi starrer "Mom" and says her producer-husband Boney Kapoor has done a "good job" with the film.

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took to Twitter to praise the performances by the film's cast.

"Producer Boney Kapoor has done a good job with the film 'Mom'. Good performance by all and Nawazuddin Siddiqui," he wrote.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, "Mom", a thriller drama, also features Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. The film, which released earlier this month, is Sridevi's 300th and is about how far a mother can go for the sake of her children.

"Mom" has been well-received by audiences and critics and the producer says he feels good about this.