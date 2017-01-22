Aishwarya, Sonam, Deepika to attend Cannes film festival

L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone will be joining their international counterparts Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria at the 70th Festival De Cannes, taking place in May.

L'Oréal Paris celebrates 20 years of partnering with the prestigious Film Festival as it's Official Makeup brand and for Cannes 2017, the brand's iconic ambassadors and many others will be seen joining in the festivities on the French Riviera in May this year.

They will showcase the transformational power of make-up and a kaleidoscope of styles.

Also this will be Deepika's first year representing L'Oréal Paris as an ambassador at Cannes.

Known as the red carpet expert, L'Oréal Paris has introduced many beauty trends at this glittering festival and this year for Cannes 2017, the brand plans to looks created with their exclusive collection of products - "The L'Oréal Paris Cannes Collection 2017".

"We're happy to announce that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor will be representing L'Oréal Paris and India at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This year is very special to us as L'Oréal Paris celebrates two decades of being the official makeup partner for Cannes.

"This year the brand is not only introducing an innovative and phenomenal collection of products but plans to bring Cannes closer to our consumers through the hottest new makeup and fashion trends, and also giving them a unique experience of #LifeatCannes," Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris said in a statement.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 17 and will conclude on May 28.