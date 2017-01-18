'Airlift' is a special film for Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that Airlift is that one film which holds a special place in his heart.

The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Every actor has one film which means the world to him...

@AirliftFilm is just that for me! #1YearOfAirlift."

Akshay played an NRI businessman based in Kuwait, who carries out a rescue operation of fellow Indians in the country during its invasion launched by Saddam Hussein's Iraq in the Raja Krishna Menon-directed film.

The film, which also featured Nimrat Kaur, had released last year on January 22 in India.