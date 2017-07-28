Adapting 'Chakra' for big screen would be challenging: Motwane

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who is heading for the big screen adaptation of “Chakra: The Invincible”, says since India doesn't have a superhero culture, it will be a little difficult to transport into that world.

“Chakra: The Invincible” is the first Indian superhero created by comics legend Stan Lee.

According to reports, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films has teamed up with Lee's POW! Entertainment and Graphic India for the project that Motwane will direct.

“We don't have a superhero culture. Comic books and superheroes are part of American culture. We have 'Amar Chitrakatha' etc. It's difficult to transport into alien culture of your own and to make a film on superheroes when you don't have a base for that,” Motwane told.

“Also in a lot of our superhero films, things are borrowed, I think audience can smell that. All the superhero films around the world are same so how do we compete with a 'Spider-Man' film, is a challenge,” he says.

Motwane, who has so far directed films such as “Udaan”, “Lootera” and “Trapped”, says the competition of superhero genre is worldwide.

“It is going to be a challenge for us but we will give our best. It (Indian version) is in development. It won't go on floors this year, it will be next year only.”