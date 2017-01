Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday.

Confirming the news actor Anupam Kher wrote on twitter, "Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked."

Om Puri was an FTII graduate and has won the National Award for Best Actor for the film 'Arohan' in 1982.He was also known for his acting in films like 'Ardh Satya', 'Akrosh'.