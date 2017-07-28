Actor Inder Kumar dies of heart attack

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who worked in films like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Wanted, died on early Friday. He was 45.



Raju Kariya, the father of Inder's first wife Sonal, confirmed the news.



"It was a heart attack. It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. He was not suffering from anything (any disease)", said Kariya.



Inder breathed his last at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri here.



Kariya said the actor's cremation will take place on Friday at a crematorium in Yaari road at 4 p.m.



Inder is survived by daughter Khushi, whom he had with Sonal, and his second wife Pallavi.



"He was from Kolkata, but was born in Jaipur and has worked in (around) 20 films," Kariya said.



Inder worked in films like Masoom, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Tirchhi Topiwale, Kunwara, Baaghi and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye too. Earlier this year, he was shooting for Phati Padi Hai Yaar.