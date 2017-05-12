Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talk was the talk of the town for all the right reasons. His witty sense of humour and his wise words were well perceived by the audience. But amidst all the talks, he made some serious revelations involving his children AbRam and Aryan.

"Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and I decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the love child of our first child, who was 15 years old. Apparently, he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say 'hello' to him, he just turns around and says, 'But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license,” Shah Rukh revealed in his Ted Talk.

AbRam is the most happening kid in B-town now and his cute gestures often grab the prying eyes of the media. Right from the sets of his film to the cricket grounds, Abram is often seen accompanying his father and the fact that he is camera-friendly makes him everyone’s favourite. Aryan has grown up to be a handsome looking lad, who is soon going make his Bollywood debut.

Shah Rukh Khan, who garnered a lot of praises in Raees, is all set for the Indian version of the TED talks.

