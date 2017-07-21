Aamir's silent getaway with his family in Italy!

Superstar Aamir Khan, who will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan has wrapped up his shooting schedule in Malta and is vacationing in Italy with his family.

The superstar wanted to spend some quality time with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, whose summer vacations are on. As soon as the shooting was completed, the actor flew his family to the exotic location.

Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood is making sure that they have the perfect holiday.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Aamir is in Rome on a vacation with his family. So far they have visited the museums in Florence, including the Accademia Gallery. They also saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa".