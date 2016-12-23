Aamir’s wrestling-drama Dangal, which released on Friday, has wrestled demonetisation like no movie has ever done before. It has collected over Rs 100 crores in just a few days of its release. Dangal’s collections substantially rose day-wise and over the weekends to Rs 106 crore. The film released in three different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the total collection includes the collection of all three languages.

Confirming the exact figure, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS! ”

After Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK, Dangal is Aamir’s fifth film to enter the 100-crore club and is expected to do good in the coming week as well. Also, Dangal has an added advantage as no other film would be releasing in the coming week.

Dangal is a sports biopic made on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. Geeta Phogat is also the first Indian to win a gold in wrestling in Commonwealths Games 2010.